Lombard Int'l Assurance launches 'distance selling process' for remote advice

Lombard International Assurance, a Luxembourg-based provider of insurance-based wealth solutions for HNWIs, families and institutions, has announced the launch of a new distance selling process to provide further support to clients and partners during these unprecedented times.

The solution is available across Lombard International Assurance's 12 markets in Europe.

This new process, part of the company's enhanced business continuity and servicing plans, recognises that the majority of Lombard International Assurance's large network of brokers, agents, asset managers, private and custodian banks, family officers and wealth advisers are working and interacting with their clients remotely. It enables subscriptions to new policies to be completed remotely, in a fully compliant, secure and efficient manner.

Commenting on the launch of this new process, Stuart Parkinson, group CEO, said: "During these unparalleled times, it is our absolute priority to be by our partners, clients and our colleagues side.

"As a global organisation we have adjusted our infrastructure and processes to ensure we continue to serve all our stakeholders. I'm really proud of the team who have delivered a new agile and innovative process in short order. The launch of this distance selling process across Europe is a formidable illustration of this effort."

Jurgen Vanhoenacker, executive director, sales and wealth structuring at Lombard International Assurance continued: "It's fantastic to see our multi-disciplinary project team deliver this new process so quickly to support the needs of partners and clients."

"This has been in direct response to many of our key partners' concerns as to how to serve the needs of their clients within the current social distancing regulations, whilst delivering an efficient and user friendly experience to help protect and preserve their legacies."