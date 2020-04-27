Saudi Arabia launches Absher expat visa platform

Saudi Arabia's government has announced that expats who already hold re-entry or final exit visas to or from the kingdom can manage their submissions via a new online platform.

Last week the Saudi ministry of the interior confirmed that visa holders who submit an application online using the new Absher platform will be allowed to fly to their home countries during the covid-19 lockdown and curfew.

Absher, a platform and smartphone application, also allows citizens and expats in Saudi Arabia to apply for jobs and Hajj permits, log their travel documents and passport information, and apply for visa extensions and work permits.

Like much of the Gulf, Saudi Arabia is under a strict curfew to prevent the spread of the covid-19 coronavirus, and flouting the restrictions carries severe penalties.

Majid al-Dasimani, a public prosecution spokesman, told Arab News: "The penalty for filming and posting curfew violations amounts to five years in prison and a SR3 million ($800,000) fine."

"The penalty for commercial cover-up (abuse of regulations relating to business ownership) is a fine of up to SR1 million as well as a two-year prison term, in addition to revoking the commercial registry, shutting down the firm and deporting expat workers."

