Hong Kong fund manager launches Belt and Road ESG fund

China Everbright, a Hong-Kong based fund house, announced today the launch of a dual-currency Everbright Belt & Road Green fund.

The ESG-focused fund is aiming to attract RMB 20bn ($2.8bn) in investments across the countries traversed by China's belt and road trade and infrastructure megaproject.

The Everbright Green Investment Fund will focus on ecological environmental protection and green development, as well as focusing on China and markets along the "Belt and Road" route. While exploring diverse investment models, the Fund will invest in enterprises relating to green environment, green energy, green manufacturing and green living, among others.



Wang Tianyi, CEO of Everbright International, spoke of an "urgent need" for the industry to adopt "practices in pursuit of green development, as well as ecological environmental protection."

He added that the Everbright Green Investment Fund is an official outcome of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"The company will provide feasible advice and full support to Everbright Green Investment Fund, and contribute to the improvement of ecological environmental management proficiency in the ‘Belt and Road' countries and regions," he added.



"Everbright International will consider its participation in Everbright Green Investment Fund an opportunity to further diversify its financing channels, enrich the market expansion methods and boost its market position, in an effort to strongly support the company's implementation of its long-term development strategy."

