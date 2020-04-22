FCA extends reporting deadline for companies to 30 June

The UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has extended deadlines for regulatory returns due up to and including 30 June 2020.

For small or medium-sized firms (SMEs) that are paying less than £10,000 in fees and levies in 2020/2021, the FCA has waived administrative fees for late returns until 30 June. The FCA took the decision in light of the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

In guidance published today on the FCA's website, the watchdog said if the extended submission deadline falls on a weekend, the submission should be made on the next working business day.

Despite today's confirmation of the extension, the FCA said firms were still expected to submit returns as soon as possible, and if they miss a deadline before 30 June, the FCA will still be sending them a reminder letter.