Jersey's Zedra wins $230m LatAm fund mandate

Zedra Fund Services in Jersey has announced a mandate win with IG4 Capital, where it will provide comprehensive fund administration and corporate governance services to IG4 Capital's latest $231.5m blind-pool Private Equity II Fund.

The fund will focus on specialist opportunities in Latin America.

Ryan Taylor, director of Zedra Fund Services explained, "We have proven and significant experience in the small and mid-tier alternative funds administration sector, where we can bring our particular skills and experience to bear for the benefit of our clients."

Taylor went on, "As well as all the traditional threshold services expected, this would include benefiting from our experience in value-added areas such as fund governance, meeting economic substance requirements and fund administration advisory skills."

Andy Cunningham, director, head of funds and corporate at Zedra Jersey said, "Ryan and his team have done a fantastic Job working with IG4 Capital and are looking forward to working with them in the future as they develop and grow their investment strategy."

Taylor added, "We have a particularly strong offering where the brief requires us to be nimble and innovative alongside a proven capability in traditional fund administration. Within the wider market this year, we also see lots of synergies and opportunities in the family office market space emerging too, and we would be delighted to assist this them with any fund related matters they may have."

