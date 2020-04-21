People moves: AIA appoints new CEO for Singapore

AIA Singapore, a branch of AIA Group, the largest public listed pan-Asian life insurance group, has announced the appointment of Wong Sze Keed as its new CEO, with effect from 1 July.

She will report to Tan Hak Leh, regional chief executive of AIA Group. Sze Keed will succeed Patrick Teow, who has decided to take a career break after seven years with AIA and more than 35 years working in the life insurance industry.

Sze Keed joined AIA in 2013 and has more than 27 years of experience working in Singapore's financial services industry. Sze Keed has held a broad range of senior management roles during her career and is currently chief distribution officer of AIA Singapore. Under her leadership, AIA Singapore's market-leading agency business has gone from strength-to-strength and achieved the highest number of MDRT registered members for a record fifth consecutive year.

Hak Leh said, "I want to take this opportunity to thank Patrick for his excellent leadership and many significant contributions to AIA's success during his time with us. His dedication, professionalism and insights have been invaluable."

"I am delighted that Sze Keed will be our new CEO in Singapore. Sze Keed has deep experience of the Singaporean life insurance market and she has a superb track record of delivery and execution. I am confident that under her leadership AIA Singapore will realise its full potential."

Teow commented, "I have thoroughly enjoyed my career at AIA. I am extremely proud of the teams we have built and the achievements we have delivered together. I have worked very closely with Sze Keed for many years and I am pleased to be handing over my responsibilities to her, which I know she is ideally positioned to carry out. AIA is an exceptional company filled with outstanding people and I know that it will continue to enjoy great success for many years to come."

Sze Keed said, "I am excited and truly honoured to become CEO of AIA Singapore. I would like to thank Patrick for his guidance and tremendous support over the years. Looking ahead, I will continue to be guided by AIA's promise to help our customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. I look forward to bringing our product propositions, high-quality advice and innovative service to as many people as possible in Singapore as we strive to deliver the best outcomes on behalf of our customers."

AIA was founded in Shanghai in 1919.

