Hoxton Capital Management granted US advisory licence

Hoxton Capital Management, the London-based independent financial advisory firm, has announced the approval of their Investment Adviser licence application by the Texas State Security Board.

The company's application for a trading licence in the US was approved last week by the Texas State Security Board, Hoxton confirmed in a statement today.

Chris Ball, a founding managing partner at Hoxton CM, said: "We see the US market as a massive opportunity for us to grow our business. With close to 1m British expats residing in the US and a lack of suitability qualified advisers to advise on UK and US investment advice issues, we see this is a great market for us to join and focus group efforts on."

Ball added, "We really feel that we can offer a lot in the way of client support and value add to those clients residing there. We are looking to build out offices in different cities in the US over the coming years and really see it as great chance for us to work with talented and like-minded advisers to help secure our clients' futures."

Hoxton was founded in 2017 in the UK, and has offices in London and Abu Dhabi.