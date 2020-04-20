Two BNP Paribas Asset Management thematic ETFs adopt ESG indices

BNP Paribas Asset Management, the wealth management arm of the Paris-based international bank, has announced its adoption of ESG indices on global infrastructure and European small cap ETFs.

The changes, which take effect from today (20 April), relate to two ETFs listed on Euronext Paris and Xetra:

BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF

BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe Small Caps SRI S-Series 5% Capped UCITS ETF



BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF is the first infrastructure ETF to incorporate ESG criteria, tracking the performance of a global basket of 100 listed companies with the highest ESG ratings in the infrastructure sector.

The companies, each with a market capitalisation of more than €500m, are selected on the basis of financial and extra-financial criteria and are categorised into one of six themes: communication, energy, transport, waste management, water and social infrastructure.

BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe Small Caps SRI S-Series 5% Capped UCITS ETF is the first small cap ETF to adopt an ESG approach, tracking the performance of approximately 200 small caps selected according to MSCI's SRI methodology.

Isabelle Bourcier, BNP Paribas AM's head of quantitative and index management, commented: "BNPP AM continues to improve its fund range in terms of sustainable investment and confirms its leading position as ESG ETF provider in Europe."

"Bourcier added: "We pioneered the launch of responsible ETFs, particularly with the launch of the first low carbon ETFs as early as 2008, on the circular economy in 2019 and on responsible listed real estate in 2019. Our clients increasingly want to integrate a responsible approach into their savings, which is how we are adapting our range. This ambition is fully in line with our Global Sustainability Strategy."

The BNP Paribas Easy ETF range is also the first range of ETFs to have obtained the French government's SRI label for several of its funds.

