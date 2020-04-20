Zurich announces covid-19 'premium support' to help customers

Zurich International Life in the Middle East has announced the launch of a tele-interview process for new life insurance customers in the UAE.

Together with additional measures around payment flexibility, and an invitation for customers to join an online community to share their concerns and needs, the company said it is "actively seeking for ways to assist new and existing customers through this challenging time."

Conducted by an expert medical practitioner, Zurich ME said the tele-interview service offers those customers seeking life insurance as part of their mortgage or facility-linked protection requirements the opportunity to complete medical screening from home.

Subject to policy terms and conditions, Zurich is offering a three-month grace period from the date premium payments are due.

Z-One, an online community consisting of the general public and Zurich customers, is being opened up to more policyholders, inviting their feedback and on the current covid-19 pandemic.

As the global pandemic covid-19 continues to unfold, Zurich in the Middle East has expressed its commitment to assist customers.

Taking only 20-30 minutes to complete, this screening is conducted by a medical practitioner, over the phone and at a time convenient to the customer. As all medical information is managed in accordance with Zurich's industry leading data commitment and local regulatory standards, customers can rest assured that their data is treated with the highest category of confidentiality.

Walter Jopp (pictured), CEO of Zurich Middle East said, "In the current quarantine environment, the health and safety of our customers and employees are our first priority. This telephone health assessment service offers customers in the UAE an opportunity to undergo the life insurance application process from their home without the threat of physical contact and any potential exposure to covid-19. We are committed to our community and will continue to provide the highest levels of support and service during this challenging time."

As part of this commitment, Zurich Middle East said it has offered relief to any customers experiencing financial difficulty. In addition to a 3-month grace period, a number of products entitle the customer to a premium holiday subject to its terms and conditions. Zurich has advised that customers should review the terms and conditions to better understand the impact of altering their policy and recommends discussions with a financial adviser before making any changes.

Jopp added: "It is by listening intently to the ideas and feedback from this forum, in talking directly to our customers, that we can understand what they are going through and what we can to do help. We fully expect to use these insights to inform our decision-making."

