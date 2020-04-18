Kuwait grants expats 3 month extension to residency visas

Kuwait's state news agency has confirmed that expats whose visa has expired will be granted a three-month extension free of charge.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said all expats whose visas have expired will be given a three-month free extension, running from 1 March until 31 May, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The ministry of interior clarified on Thursday that the extension will only apply to individuals whose visas expired and are still in Kuwait.

The ministry has expanded the online services available to encourage social distancing and curtail the spread of covid-19."

Foreign residents in Kuwait can now transfer their visas from one passport to another, modify their names in English, and renew family and sponsor residencies online.

To date Kuwait has reported 1,658 people infected with covid-19 and five fatalities. Along with neighbouring Gulf states, Kuwait remains under the lockdown which came into effect earlier this month.

All Kuwaiti state institutions remain closed unti 26 April.

