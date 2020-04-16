Milltrust launches Climate Impact Asia Fund with WWF Hong Kong

Singapore-based investment management firm Milltrust International has launched the Climate Impact Asia Fund in parnership with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Hong Kong.

The Climate Impact Asia Fund will be targeting $500m in investments.

It invests primarily in Asian companies making positive impact against climate change. The fund is focused on renewable energy, environmental services, alternative energy, energy management technology and water, to name a few.

Time is running out for urgent climate action. It is imperative to mobilise the investment world to take action to solve our climate emergency.”

Alexander Kalis, managing partner at Milltrust and Investment Advisor to the fund, "Time is running out for urgent climate action. It is imperative to mobilise the investment world to take action to solve our climate emergency."

He continued: "We are thrilled to partner with the environmental investment specialists at EISAL and to benefit from the active collaboration with WWF Hong Kong on The Climate Impact Asia Fund. The fund will give professional investors around the world the opportunity to invest and make a difference."

WWF HK serves as the environmental consultant to the fund and is a key member of the investment advisory committee. It will monitor the fund's climate objectives, providing environmental expertise and deep knowledge on climate policies.

The equity-based fund is registered for investing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Ireland and the UK.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter