RBC Wealth Management latest bank to join forces with WealthiHer Network

RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), has announced that it has joined the WealthiHer Network as a founding member to celebrate and empower women in the financial industry.

RBC joins a number of other founding partners that have come together to support the Network in transforming the approach and attitudes towards women, ensuring female clients are understood, truly accepted and better supported to protect and grow their wealth.

Commenting on the partnership, Annabel Bosman, managing director, head of relationship management, RBC Wealth Management, said: "Diversity and inclusion are key core RBC values that guide, unite and inspire us, and reflect the range of clients and communities that we serve. Joining the WealthiHer Network is a great opportunity for RBC to be at the forefront of celebrating, inspiring and empowering our female clients."

"As an industry we're starting to make real progress in this area but recognise that there is still a long way to go. We're excited that, together with the WealthiHer Network, we can help to make a real and lasting impact."

Tamara Gillan, founder and CEO at WealthiHer, said: "We are delighted to welcome RBC as a partner to the WealthiHer Network. We look forward to working with RBC to continue to unlock the power of our collective expertise and knowledge, delivered in new ways, to enable women to protect and secure their futures now more than ever before."

Research conducted by RBC highlighted the significant role that women play in managing family wealth, with 84% having full or joint responsibility for overseeing the family investment portfolio.

This perfectly complements WealthiHer's mission which is to ensure that women are properly recognised and championed by the financial industry. Since launching in 2019 the Network has been empowering women with confidence and financial knowledge whilst working collaboratively with partners to transform the finance industry to make it fit for the future.

