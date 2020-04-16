People moves: Quilter Cheviot recruits four new investment managers

Quilter Cheviot, the investment management firm, has recruited four investment managers in the year to date as it expands its investment team.

Having announced plans last year to open Quilter Cheviot's 14th office, in Leeds, Vanessa Eve joined the newly formed Yorkshire based team in January. Vanessa had worked for Sanlam Private Wealth from 2012 and, before that, at Charles Stanley.

In March, former head of Brown Shipley's Edinburgh office, Paul Embleton, joined Quilter Cheviot; this was a "significant hire for one of the fastest growing investment teams in the city," Quilter Cheviot said.

Now more than ever, we are seeing that clients want to speak directly to the person managing their portfolio."

This week, Poppy Fox and Jonathan Fletcher have started with the London team having worked for Brooks Macdonald for 13 years. They will work closely with both financial advisers and direct clients in their new roles.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot said: "Now more than ever, we are seeing that clients want to speak directly to the person managing their portfolio, so I am delighted to welcome four experienced professionals who share a similar ethos to the rest of our investment team.

"During these extraordinary times, we are continuing to support our clients remotely but we are also taking steps to position the business as strongly as we can for a return to normality, whenever that may be. Having already invested considerably in our investment team over the last 15 months, it is very pleasing to continue attracting such talented individuals to Quilter Cheviot," he said.

The company made 16 hires in 2019. London-based Quilter Cheviot has £24bn in AuM (end-2019).

