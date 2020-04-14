PFS chief applauds latest insurance graduates

The Personal Finance Society's (PFS) latest graduation ceremony, which was due to take place on 17 April, has been delayed to October but the make-up of the latest group who will pick-up their awards later this year reflects the evolving make-up of the profession.

The FCA's Gender diversity in UK financial services report published in November 2019 found women only make up around 17% of individuals working in the profession but out of the 468 Personal Finance Society graduates this April, three out of 10 (135) are women demonstrating a change in the gender split as more and more women set their sights on a financial planning or paraplanning career.

Keith Richards, CEO of the Personal Finance Society, said: "The make-up of our current graduates is a pleasing sign that a growing number of women are pursuing a career in the personal finance profession as well as a noticeable change in young people choosing the sector as a first career of choice.

The Chartered Insurance Institute is offering free digital study texts and revision aid updates to personal finance students worried they may be unable to sit their assessment before the end of August 2020."

"This is a rewarding profession where members make a positive difference to people's lives and financial wellbeing, which is clearly being demonstrated at the present time of global crisis and uncertainty caused by the covid-19 outbreak.

"It is naturally disappointing to have to cancel the graduation ceremony and while we must currently stay at home and follow the government's instruction, it is important to recognise and celebrate the hard work and achievement of these 468 practitioners.

"I look forward to presenting the April graduating class with their certificates at a ceremony later in the year when we will be able to meet face-to-face once again."

The Chartered Insurance Institute is offering free digital study texts and revision aid updates to personal finance students worried they may be unable to sit their assessment before the end of August 2020.

If a personal finance student is unable to take their assessment before the expiry of their 2019 to 2020 study text, the CII will add a 2020 to 2021 digital study text, together with any revision aids purchased, to their RevisionMate account along with an assessment extension.

This guarantee also extends to study texts and revision aids for those enrolling between now and the current expiry date.

This action comes after following the UK government's announcement that now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and unnecessary travel, and therefore the Chartered Insurance Institute has postponed most April written examination sittings until October.

You can find more information about qualifications for financial advisers here.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter