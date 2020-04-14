Digit partners with Flipkart to extend covid-19 health cover in India

Digit Insurance, the Bangalore-based group, has joined forces with Flipkart, India's fintech e-commerce marketplace by extending Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy which distinctly covers hospitalization due to covid-19.

Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the partnership does not require any medical tests at the time of enrolling.

Digit describes itself as a "new age general insurance provider which aims at making insurance simple."

It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against COVID-19. Healthcare needs and benefits during this period further become essential needs as preventive measures take centre stage."

According to industry estimates, about 56% of Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy. Understanding this need of the hour, this group insurance policy with Flipkart offers users health insurance with benefits from hospitalization cover to easy claim.

Digit Illness Group Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalization cover up to a sum assured of Rs.1 lakh ($1,300) with an annual premium of Rs.511 ($6.70).

In addition, there is no limit on room rent or ICU. The policy covers 30 day pre- and 60 days post-hospitalization expenses. Additionally, policyholders can also avail 1% of the sum assured for ambulance services.

Jasleen Kohli, chief distribution officer of Digit Insurance, said, "Our mission at Digit is to simplify insurance & to create products that customers really need. Given, the current global situation, offering a cover for covid-19 was the need of the hour and we are glad that Flipkart shares this vision with us.

Kohli continued: "The product covers not just hospitalization expenses including ICU Rent & Room Rent but also Pre/Post Hospitalization & Ambulance Charges for a positively tested covid-19 patient. The idea is to handle these unpredictable times in the best way possible, through simplified insurance as an instrument."

Ranjith Boyanapalli, head of fintech and payments at Flipkart said, "It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against COVID-19. Healthcare needs and benefits during this period further become essential needs as preventive measures take centre stage. With India witnessing low penetration of health insurance, it becomes the onus and responsibility of organisations in this space to come together and provide more access.

At Flipkart, our purpose is to enable essential needs for consumers during these testing times. Health insurance services are paramount to this effort. Partnering with one of India's leading insurance providers will not only enable the availability of much needed health plans but will also ensure they meet the needs at affordable costs."

The group insurance policy offered by Digit Insurance is now available on the Flipkart platform.

