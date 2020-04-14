People moves: HSBC Private Banking appoints UHNW head for EMEA and US

HSBC Private Banking today announced the appointment of Caroline Kitidis as its Head of Ultra High Net Worth for EMEA and the US, effective 14 April 2020. Caroline joins from Deutsche Bank, where she headed up the European Institutional Wealth Partners Group.

Caroline's appointment forms part of a broader push by HSBC Private Banking to expand its UHNW business. In this newly created role, Kitidis will work closely with existing UHNW leads to further enhance the proposition and client experience offered to UHNW individuals, leveraging the strengths of the wider HSBC Group for UHNW and Institutional Family Office clients. Caroline will be based in London and report to Chris Allen, Regional Head of EMEA, HSBC Private Banking.

Commenting on the appointment, Allen said, "We are delighted that Caroline is joining the HSBC Private Banking team. She brings a deep understanding of the needs of UHNW clients, combined with extensive experience of business development, investments and solutions. This will be invaluable as we seek to grow our UHNW business in EMEA and the US.''

Kitidis has over 20 years' experience in wealth management and investment banking. She has worked across the Americas and Europe at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Most recently, Kitidis was managing director at Deutsche, where she headed the European Institutional Wealth Partners group, which is focused on delivering investment banking and wealth management solutions to UHNW clients and Family Offices.

In addition, she oversaw the EMEA family office business and the Corporate Finance Advisory business for Wealth Management.

In February HSBC set out plans to merge its retail, private banking and wealth management divisions into a single entity as part of its wider restructuring.

