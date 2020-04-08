Advice firm founder and Quilter AR Dean Mason dies from covid-19

A mortgage and protection adviser, Mason started out at Nationwide in the 90s as a mortgage adviser before moving to LifeSearch in 2003. He set up his own firm Masons Financial Planning in 2009.

Quilter Financial Planning managing director Gemma Harle said: "Everyone at Quilter Financial Planning is saddened to learn this terrible news. Our thoughts are with Dean's family and friends at this difficult time and we're here to support in them in any way we can."

Mason was remembered as a happy person who provided a human touch to the work he did.

Matt Morris, director of financial services specialist Carr Consulting & Communications, described Mason as one of the friendliest people he had ever met.

"Dean was a very popular figure in the mortgage and protection world. He was very friendly, good fun to be around and never had a bad word to say about anyone. I've known Dean since the first year I joined financial services in 2007, he was a mate and also arranged my first mortgage for me. He'll be greatly missed by a lot of people."

He added: "Dean is one of those people who, when you're at a dull event or conference and don't know many people, if you spotted him across the room you'd know it was going to be much more enjoyable."

Mason was awarded at II's sister title's Cover Excellence awards with 'Small Intermediary of the Year' in 2011 and nominated in 2010, 2012 and 2013. His firm was also shortlisted for Cover Excellence's Customer Service award 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010.

This article was first published by Professional Adviser