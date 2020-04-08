HSBC relaunches its HNW wealth management platform

HSBC has launched an enhanced version of its Wealth Portfolio Intelligence Service (WPIS) to help its Jade clients gain more in-depth understanding of their portfolios.

By employing similar tools that institutional investors use to analyse risk exposure, across a much wider range of assets - including unit trusts, bonds, equities, currencies, cash and time deposits.

HSBC said the essence of WPIS is to steer clients through a highly volatile investment environment and accommodate their increasingly complex investment needs.



Powered by Aladdin Wealth technology, WPIS was launched last year, but only covered unit trusts. With the enhanced version, HSBC Jade Directors can generate risk analysis reports across all the major elements of a multi-asset wealth portfolio and discuss the insights drawn from WPIS's analysis.



Since last year, over 20,000 reports have been generated to provide profound risk insights and analysis for HSBC Jade clients on their unit trust exposure. HSBC says WPIS will empower its Jade directors to address customers' increasing concerns about their risk exposure.



Greg Hingston, HSBC's regional head of wealth and personal banking, Asia-Pacific, and head of wealth and personal banking in Hong Kong said: "In a highly volatile investment market, knowledge is power.



"By expanding the analysis to cover most of the key liquid asset classes in our customers' wealth portfolios, we are enabling greater understanding and control of their risk exposure. This will give them peace of mind that they have chosen the appropriate strategy based on their risk appetite and investment preferences."



To accommodate increasing demand from affluent customers for wealth management services, HSBC has recently opened two new Jade Centres in Festival Walk at Kowloon Tong and Ocean Centre at Tsim Sha Tsui.



Brian Hui, head of customer propositions and marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, said: "At times of market uncertainty, we are committed to providing our Jade clients with this top-notch service, a combination of technology and professional expertise, to help manage their investment portfolios."



Hui explained, "Clients can now get access to the same sort of analytics that institutional investors use to structure their portfolio. The service will help them make better-informed investment decisions, which play an important role in fulfilling their financial ambitions, including building their wealth, preparing for retirement, and planning a prosperous future for their family."



In February HSBC combined its retail, wealth management and private banking divisions to form a $1.4trn powerhouse as part of a global restructuring.

