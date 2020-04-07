US's VUMI opens Dubai office

US-based health insurance company VIP Universal Medical Insurance Group (VUMI) has expanded to the UAE with the opening of its Dubai office.

The Dubai office will serve as an operational hub for the Middle Eastern, African and Asian regions, and is part of the company's accelerated global expansion goal. The new operations will be managed by David T. Youssef and Mark Dickinson.

VUMI's Global Flex VIP is an international health insurance plan offering individuals, families and corporations five flexible plans: Total, Ultra, Superior, Standard and Basic, along with VUMI's medical VIP services. The plan was created for residents of Africa, Asia and other nearby markets

The plan's five variations: allow Insureds to choose from a wide range of coverage levels, deductibles, per visit excess and co-insurance options. Insureds will now have the opportunity to create a plan that fits their specific needs. Other services like Second Medical Opinion VIP and VIP Patient Concierge Services are included in all options, also offering Insureds peace of mind when they need it most.

David Rendall, CEO of the VUMI Enterprise Group said, "The VIP concept is embedded in our company's name. We are fully committed to introducing new markets to our tailored products and our unique VIP service. The sky is the limit."

Last year, VUMI also opened offices in Panama and Canada.