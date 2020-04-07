Aetna Int'l provides discount on group health cover for SME customers

The offer also applies to new Summit SME group customers in the next three months, meaning any business taking out a new policy on or before 1 July 2020 will benefit from one month of free cover.

Aetna International today announced that SME employer plan sponsors in Europe, Middle East and Africa renewing their Summit group health insurance policies from 1 May 2020, to on or before 1 July 2020, will receive one month of free health cover, as part of Aetna 's ongoing efforts to alleviate financial and other pressures its customers are facing as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, all SME employers renewing or taking out a new Summit group policy can discuss options for more flexible billing cycles.

The discount on health cover builds upon previously announced financial support for Aetna International members, including full reimbursement for covid-19 diagnostic testing (as referred by a medical physician) and the waiver of deductibles for inpatient hospital admissions related to covid-19.

"In these unprecedented times, we are keen to support our clients and members in any way we can, including financially," said David Healy, CEO - EMEA, Aetna International (pictured).

"We understand the added pressure and anxiety people and businesses are facing around the world and want to make health care as accessible and affordable as possible during this difficult time."

Healy continued: "We also want to ensure we are taking steps to assist the business community, which is why we have extended this support to new as well as existing SME customers."

Other measures designed to support members' physical and mental health during the covid-19 outbreak have been implemented by the global health benefits provider in recent weeks.

These include free access to Aetna International's virtual health service, vHealth, for a limited time for all members, as well as free access to myStrength - a highly interactive, personalised app that helps address depression, anxiety, stress, and more.

Members also benefit from 24-hour access to clinical counsellors via Aetna International's Employee Assistance Programme and can access WorldAware (red24) to stay informed of any significant travel, safety, or security-related incidents.

Members should continue to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and contact their local health care provider or a vHealth doctor if they have any concerns.