UK's FCA sets out its priorities for business in the year ahead

In responding to the challenge of coronavirus the FCA said it will focus on ensuring that financial services businesses give people the support they need, that people avoid scams, and that financial services businesses and markets know what we expect of them.

Alongside HM Treasury and the Bank of England, the FCA has already made a series of interventions at unprecedented speed to protect consumers, firms and the markets.

The regulator said this morning these have ensured that customers retain access to essential banking services and are able to benefit from flexibility on mortgage and other debt payments. All UK lenders are now offering mortgage holidays and a pause on personal loan repayments of up to three months.

Throughout the pandemic, the FCA stated it will:

protect the most vulnerable - ensuring that they can get the financial services and the help they need

tackle scams - helping consumers avoid the scams that spring up as the pandemic develops

ensure fair treatment for consumers and small firms - making sure that firms give strong and clear support to customers, recognising challenges that everyone is facing

keep markets working well - ensuring that markets remain orderly

mitigate firm failures - mitigating the impact on consumers where firms fail in these challenging circumstances

Looking ahead to the medium term the Business Plan sets out four priority areas where the FCA will address continuing harm.

The FCA said it aims to ensure that consumers:

can rely on safe and accessible payments to receive their pay or benefits, settle bills and access cash

do not get into unaffordable debt and are treated well if they do

can make effective investment decisions about their savings, and are not exposed to risky or poor value products

are offered fair value products in a digital age and are not at risk of being treated unfairly in the pricing and other terms they receive

The FCA is also focusing on transforming its operations. This includes looking at its entire system - from the data it collects, to how it analyses, manages and shares intelligence across the organisation, and how it decides which firms and individuals can operate.

It will also look at how firms are supervised, and how unacceptable firms and individuals are stopped and removed from the regulated sector as quickly as possible.

To deliver these outcomes, the FCA says it will build its capacity by investing in skills, systems, people and technology.

The FCA will review its plans as the implications of coronavirus become clearer and provide updates as appropriate.

Chris Woolard, FCA interim chief executive, said: "In a matter of weeks, coronavirus has altered the UK's financial landscape dramatically. At times like this it is more important than ever that the FCA leads the way on the protection of consumers, firms and the markets."

"Our Business Plan recognises the impact of coronavirus on the financial services industry, while looking forward at how we transform the FCA's operations in future."

