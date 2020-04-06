People Moves: Finance lawyer joins Ogier's Hong Kong office

Law firm Ogier has announced that finance lawyer Erica Wong has joined the company's Hong Kong office as a managing associate.

Wong (pictured), who has nearly a decade of experience as a Hong Kong lawyer, has joined the Hong Kong banking and finance team led by partner Anthony Oakes.

Wong most recently worked as a senior associate at Allen & Overy in Hong Kong and has extensive experience in complex cross-border banking transactions. Her experience includes syndicated, club and bilateral financing, real estate financing, acquisition financing, pre-IPO financing and margin financing.

Wong qualified as a solicitor in New South Wales, Australia in 2010 and as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 2011. She attended the University of New South Wales (Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce) and the University of Hong Kong (PCLL). She is a native Cantonese speaker and fluent in English and Mandarin.

Ogier partner David Nelson said: "We are delighted to welcome Erica into our team. Erica is highly regarded and well liked in the Hong Kong market and her broad finance background adds strength and experience in a number of our core practice areas."

