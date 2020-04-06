Appleby launches Offshore Business Update for covid-19 gov't responses

Offshore law firm Appleby is providing clients with critical, up to date guidance on how offshore governments, across the jurisdictions in which they operate, are responding to the rapidly evolving covid-19 pandemic.

Through their new Offshore Business Update, Appleby are providing vital information that will help their clients and the wider business communities understand what ‘business as usual' really means for those jurisdictions as the pandemic continues to unfold.

The live updates include information on the impact of the pandemic on company and regulatory filings, the ability to conduct company and litigation searches, certificates of good standing, court sessions, travel restrictions and the implications for Economic Substance compliance and residency. Appleby issued clients the second issue of this update on Thursday 2 April.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances for business operations globally, including the offshore jurisdictions in which we operate," said Cameron Adderley, global practice group head of corporate at Appleby.

"As a global firm, Appleby believe we have a fundamental responsibility to do whatever we can to help our clients - and the business community at large - stay updated on the implications of the pandemic for the continuation of business offshore."

Appleby is providing business updates for the following jurisdictions that will be continually updated as the pandemic evolves: Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius and Seychelles.

The firm's Offshore Business Update can be viewed here.

