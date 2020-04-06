Brussels delays MiFID II consultation due to covid-19

The European Commission has confirmed the delay of the much anticipated consultation on MiFID II as result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The EU's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) securities rules, introduced just over two years ago, sought to increase transparency in fixed income trading nearer to levels in shares.

The original MiFID regulatory framework has been in force across the EU since 2007, and the review of its successor has been long awaited.

The consultation aimed to collate the input of stakeholder on "areas that would merit targeted adjustments" to the directive and how they should be prioritised by rule makers.

Consultation will now be extended from the originally planned 17 February to 18 May 2020.





