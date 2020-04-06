Quilter advice business establishes phone-based service

Quilter Financial Advisers (QFA) this morning announced it has established a telephone-based service focused on increasing access to professional financial planning services.

The initiative will offer advice to customers who may not otherwise be able to access to financial advice and is a key step in Quilter's aim of increasing the accessibility of professional financial advice across the UK.

The telephone-based team delivers a full financial planning service including advice on mortgages, protection, investment and pensions. It means that clients who need advice but do not want, or do not require, face-to-face advice can get the help they need.

We know there are millions of people in the UK that would benefit from having financial advice. And this is not just in terms of pounds and pence, which is obviously important. This is about that feeling of financially security and wellbeing."

Launched earlier this year, the telephone financial planning service is now fully operational with five advisers and plans to expand shortly with the recruitment of two more. The team has six support staff, made up of paraplanners, admin backup and appointment makers.

Although a relatively new operation, Quilter said this team already has around 2,000 clients, with average customer assets of around £25,000.

The business will focus on customers who prefer a telephone based service rather than face to face, or with less than £50,000 in investible assets who have been unable to access face to face advice.

QFA is focused on providing financial planning services to middle income households across the UK. It was created in 2019 from Old Mutual International, Charles Derby business and Lighthouse Financial Advice as well as Lighthouse Mortgage and Protection.

Darren Sharkey, managing director Quilter's national advice business, commented: "We know there are millions of people in the UK that would benefit from having financial advice. And this is not just in terms of pounds and pence, which is obviously important. This is about that feeling of financially security and wellbeing. Something that is priceless, particularly in the current climate.

"However, not everyone is able to access face-to-face advice, perhaps because of where they live, or feels comfortable with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation in their home.

"We also know that many advisers are approaching capacity and there is considerably more demand for advice than there are advisers. One of Quilter's primary goals is to make advice more accessible and with this telephone-based team QFA will have the capacity to help more households receive the advice they need."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter