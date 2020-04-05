Portugal grants citizenship for migrants during covid-19 outbreak

The government of Portugal has said it is temporarily granting all migrants and asylum seekers full EU citizenship as the covid-19 crisis deepens across the country

The ministry of internal affairs said it will "unequivocally guarantee the rights of all the foreign citizens" with applications pending with Portuguese immigration,

Claudia Veloso, spokeswoman for the ministry of internal affairs said, "People should not be deprived of their rights to health and public service just because their application has not yet been processed."

Portugal declared a state of emergency on 18 March, which became effective immediately at midnight that day and was set to last for 15 days. At the same time, it imposed temporary border controls with Spain.

The council of ministers explained that the decision was taken to "reduce the risks for public health" of maintaining the current scheduling of appointments at the immigration office, for both the border agents and the migrants and asylum seekers.

The council confirmed on Friday new temporary citizenship will be granted "a situation of regular permanence in National Territory" until 30 June.