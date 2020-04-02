HSBC PB joins female-focused network in Asia

HSBC Private Banking has anounced it has joined The WealthiHer Network Asia in an effort to promote gender diversity in the financial services sector, empower female entrepreneurs and drive the economic advancement of women across the region.

The WealthiHer Network was founded to encourage the financial services sector to become more female focused, and the Asia arm, launched in January, is a collaboration of international and Chinese banks with a shared objective of driving the empowerment and advancement of women internationally.

The network will be conducting research in China, Singapore and Hong Kong to understand the needs and attributes of female investors to form the change agenda needed to transform the finance industry. HSBC Private Bank is one of the founding partners of the WealthiHer network in the UK and in Asia.

Siew Meng Tan, regional head, Asia-Pacific, HSBC Private Banking, said: "HSBC Private Banking takes gender equality in entrepreneurship seriously. Our recent research also reveals that a third of female entrepreneurs experience gender bias when raising capital for their business."

"Female entrepreneurs are clearly still playing catch-up and this needs to change. We are keen to help create a level playing field for them to succeed."