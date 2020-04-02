People moves: Ogier announces senior promotions to Luxembourg funds teams

Ogier's Luxembourg office has announced the promotions of Caleb Holder (pictured) and Milan Hauber by promoting both to senior associate.

Holder is a key member of the Luxembourg Banking & Finance team with extensive experience in real estate, acquisition finance and fund finance matters. He also advises on debt listings on the Luxembourg Bourse. First admitted in Australia, he started his career with Ogier in its Guernsey office before moving to Luxembourg with his family as part of the firm's internal secondment strategy.

Before joining Ogier in 2019, Hauber worked in the investment management team of another international law firm in Luxembourg. A member of the funds team, Hauber advises clients on investment funds across a wide range of strategies and asset classes.

As a German speaker and qualified as Rechtsanwalt, he has been an active force behind Ogier's dedicated desk for German-speaking clients.

Luxembourg practice partner Daniel Richards said: "I am really pleased that despite the current situation and the difficulties faced in all our jurisdictions that we are still able to recognise individual success and support our people to progress their careers. Both Caleb and Milan bring valuable expertise and knowledge to their teams and their colleagues in all our jurisdictions."