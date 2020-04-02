People moves: Quilter Investors hires new portfolio manager from 7IM

Quilter Investors has today announced it has hired Ian Jensen-Humphreys as a portfolio manager, joining from 7IM where he was most recently deputy chief investment officer.

Jensen-Humphreys has over 20 years of investment experience and also worked at 7IM as a senior investment manager, specialising in derivatives and alternative investments within multi-asset portfolios, and was co-manager of the 7IM Real Return Fund.

He is a CFA charterholder and started his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on equity derivatives, in particular risk management and portfolio hedging strategies. He also worked at Citigroup where he was responsible for identifying strategic investment solutions for UK pension funds.

Joining the 15-strong investment team at Quilter Investors, he will work closely with the current portfolio management team and CEO and Head of Investments Paul Simpson to help further enhance the existing product range and investment processes.

Ian Jensen-Humphreys, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "I am really excited to join the Quilter Investors team and the wider group at what is an important juncture in the investment world. The business is rightly recognised for its expertise in multi-asset investment solutions and given recent market developments these products are likely to come to the fore thanks to their diversified nature. As such this is a great opportunity for me to collaborate and contribute to what is a highly ambitious company."

Paul Simpson, CEO and Head of Investments at Quilter Investors, added: "We have invested considerable time and effort into building a robust and expert portfolio management team with a product range designed to help solve the needs of advisers and their clients. We believe that this hire helps to emphasise the work we have achieved as a business. Ian is highly experienced in the multi-asset investment universe and in delivering strong customer outcomes, so we are delighted to welcome him to the team."