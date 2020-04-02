Aetna Int'l announces waiver for covid-19 deductibles

Aetna International today announced it is waiving deductibles for inpatient hospital admissions related to covid-19, as part of several additional steps to help international medical insurance members access the care that they need during the covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows Aetna International's recent moves to expand patient access to consultations and medication through its virtual health offering, vHealth, which was made freely available to all members last week.

"The health, safety and well-being of Aetna International customers and members is paramount, which is why we are announcing additional steps today to help provide timely and barrier free access to care during the covid-19 outbreak," said Richard di Benedetto, president of Aetna International. "We are doing everything we can to make sure our members are supported and have simple and affordable access to the treatment they need, when they need it."

"As the number of covid-19 cases continue to rise, Aetna International is closely monitoring developments in all countries where our members may be affected. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone that has been affected by the outbreak, and our sole focus is on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers and members."



Treatment waivers

The company said if a deductible applies to a member's inpatient benefit, Aetna International will waive this for inpatient admissions at all in-network facilities for treatment of covid-19 or health complications associated with the virus. This policy applies to all international medical insurance members and is effective immediately for any such admission through to 1 June 2020.



Diagnostic testing

As well as treatment waivers and free access to vHealth, Aetna International recently confirmed that members who undergo diagnostic testing for covid-19 (as referred by a medical physician in an approved medical facility) will also be reimbursed in full for the cost of the test and consultation.

Aetna said its members should continue to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and contact their local health care provider or a vHealth doctor if they have any concerns.

