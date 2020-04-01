HSBC and StanChart see shares tumble in Hong Kong

HSBC saw its shares plummet by 9.5% in morning trading in Hong Kong this morning following the lender's announcement it was scrapping its dividend payout and warning revenue losses will be impacted from the covid-19 outbreak.

The Hang Seng also saw Standard Chartered, another UK-headquartered international bank, shares fall by 5.2% this morning. HSBC's shares fell to HK$40.9, bringing the total fall this year to 33%.

The UK Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority has written to both banks requesting them to suspend all dividends.

HSBC's board said the bank willmake "no quarterly or interim dividend payments or accruals in respect of ordinary shares, or undertake any share buy-backs in respect of ordinary shares" before the end of 2020.