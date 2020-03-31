Integra Global launches IPMI with pandemic cover

International health services provider Integra Global has introduced two new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) health plans with pandemic cover.

The InCare plan range include a number of helpful expat services, including a Life Aware Programme for daily life challenges, 24/7 emergency medical assistance and evacuation, and access to a mobile app and claims portal.

InCare policies, like all Integra Global health plans, do not exclude natural disasters or pandemics, such as covid-19.

We’ve also seen a growing demand among price-conscious companies for a plan that will protect their staff to a high standard"

"Inpatient treatment is by far the most expensive aspect of healthcare, but also the most important. It's essential that anyone living abroad, or any company employing overseas staff, has a health plan that safeguards them in the event of an emergency or serious illness," said Philip Catterton, managing director at Integra Global Group.

"Our InCare plan range is perfect for individuals who want protection against high-cost inpatient care or expensive treatment, but don't want to pay for a comprehensive health plan. We've also seen a growing demand among price-conscious companies for a plan that will protect their staff to a high standard, without paying for benefits that are outside their requirements or budget."

Integra Global partners with MGEN - underwriter of the company's policies - and Medical Administrators International (MAI) - the global claims administrator for InCare health plans - and uses Northcott Global Solutions as its emergency medical and security assistance provider.

