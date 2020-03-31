People Moves: HSBC GAM, Downing, Sanlam, Vistra, RPC, American Citizens Abroad

Banyard will head up the Downing Unique Opportunities fund, a 'relatively concentrated' portfolio of UK companies across the market-cap spectrum.

Sanlam

Sanlam has appointed Lydia MacDonald as a portfolio manager at its Brighton offices, in order to strengthen its regional client services on the south coast.

MacDonald, who has 35 years of investment experience, has previously worked for companies including Brewin Dolphin, Barclays Wealth, Gerrad and ANZ Grindlays Private Bank.

Vistra

Vistra, the global fund administration, trust and corporate services provider, announced the expansion of its private equity capabilities in North America with the addition of four new executive leaders.

Anastasia (Kim) Williams, commercial sales director, recently led the private equity practice in North America at the TMF Group. Maria Scofield, commercial sales relationship manager, has more than 13 years' experience in alternative investments, most recently as client director at TMF Group.

Michelle Hopfner, commercial sales director, joins with nearly 20 years' experience in alternative investments. Tamara Sablic, commercial sales director, was most recently the VP of business development at the TMF Group, and previously held senior roles at SS&C and J.P.

RPC

RPC has hired professional indemnity specialist Scott Ashby as partner to join the firm's leading insurance team in Bristol.

Ashby joins from Beale & Co, where he acted for a wide variety of national and international firms, defending them against claims brought against lawyers and accountants. He joined RPC on 30 March 2020.

American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation

American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation (ACAGF), the sister educational and research organization to American Citizens Abroad (ACA) announced that Glen Frost has been appointed to serve as President of American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation.

Frost will also continue to serve as Associate Legal Counsel for both organizations. In these roles, he strives to promote the well-being of US citizens abroad.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter