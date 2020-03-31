Bedell Cristin swears first virtual affidavit in Jersey

Bedell Cristin in Jersey has facilitated its first swearing of a virtual affidavit, executed via video conferencing to honour the government's social distancing guidelines

The person making the affidavit, the deponent, swore the oath but, given the social distancing restrictions, was deemed physically incapacitated and unable to attend court to sign the affidavit.

However, the Law provides a mechanism for dealing with incapacity which can be adapted to meet the requirements of the current crisis and, in this case, was successfully carried out by Bedell Cristin's Jersey managing partner David Cadin and partner Edward Drummond through a video conference on the deponent's behalf.

To be amongst the first to officially sign a virtual affidavit in these difficult times is an unusual milestone but something our partners should be proud of"

Global managing partner Tim Pearce said: "The Law Society of Jersey has put measures in place to protect the public while carrying out ongoing legal matters, particularly utilising technology where possible.

"Bedell Cristin has always been forward-thinking and considers technology in all aspects of law so to be amongst the first to officially sign a virtual affidavit in these difficult times is an unusual milestone but something our partners should be proud of.

"These are truly unprecedented times but our commitment to delivering exceptional client service is unwavering and it's encouraging that, through technology, we are able to continue delivering to the standard that Bedell Cristin is known for."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter