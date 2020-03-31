Jefferies Group top executive dies from covid-19 complications

The chief financial officer of Jefferies Group has died due to complications linked to the covid-19, the company announced. He was 56.

The New York-based investment bank announced the deathPeg Broadbent on Sunday and named Teri Gendron, chief financial officer of Jefferies Financial Group, as his interim successor.

"We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications," Jefferies' chief executive Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman said in a joint statement.

We will miss him terribly"

"Part of what made Peg the great partner he was to all of us was his core humanity," Handler and Friedman added. "No matter what the occasion, his decency, calmness and dry wit were always there, always making things better. We will miss him terribly."

Broadbent has been working as the CFO of Jefferies Group since 2007. Prior to that, he had a 16-year stint at Morgan Stanley where he held the role of head of institutional controllers.

He started his financial journey at Coopers&Lybrand, which started operating as PricewaterhouseCoopers after a merger.

Broadbent is survived by his wife and five children.

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 680,000 worldwide and killed 32,000. US covid-19 deaths could reach 200,000, top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said, calling the estimate a moving target.

