UAE eases work visa rules amid virus outbreak

The United Arab Emirates, where expatriates make up about 85% of the population, eased rules for renewing worker visas and will shut public transportation for two days as it steps up its fight against the spread of covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will labourers employed by companies and domestic helpers will be exempt from the mandatory medical tests for visas.

Instead, the work permits and residence visas will be issued and renewed automatically for labourers and support service staff, such as domestic workers, as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of covid-19, according to local newswire WAM.

The Gulf nation, where expatriates make up about 85% of the population, has reported 333 virus cases, including two fatalities. It has already halted flights, shut malls and rolled out a $34bnstimulus package in an effort to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterilization of public utilities, public transport and metro services was carried last week, with movement of traffic and public restricted during the operation.

The move is part of measures to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 and will involve complete sterilisation of all public utilities, public transport and metro services over the weekend.

