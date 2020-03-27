Fivefold increase in number of Swedes getting British citizenship after Brexit

Since the 2016 Brexit referendum, an increasing number of Swedes have elected to become full-fledged British citizens with voting rights.

A total of 1,848 Swedes have become British citizens since 2016, compared with only 360 during the three years preceding the referendum, according to the UK Home Office.

Johan Aurén moved to London in 1998, but it was not until the summer of 2018 that he chose to apply for British citizenship. A year later, he had his new passport in his hand, after participating in a citizenship ceremony.

For me it was incredibly important to be able to vote, so it is only citizenship that matters"

"You did not have to choose about whether to stay or not after Brexit, but I also felt that I wanted to be able to vote and be more part of the country as a citizen", self-employed man Johan Aurén told Swedish Radio.

The number Swedes naturalised as British citizens has quintupled since 2016, compared to the three years before the fateful EU vote.

For Eva Jonsson, who has lived in England for over 20 years as well, the application process was worth both the hassle and the money.

"For me it was incredibly important to be able to vote, so it is only citizenship that matters. 'Settled status' does a very good job too, but for me it was not an option", Jonsson said.

EU citizens who have lived there for at least five consecutive years can apply for a permanent residence permit called "settled status". The application process is relatively straightforward and free of charge. Citizenship takes longer and costs around $1,750.

In 2017, the Office for National Statistics estimated the number of Swedish-born people living in the UK as 38,000, an increase from the 2011 census which recorded about 30,000 Swedish residents.

