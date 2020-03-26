Barclays expands its ESG research division

Barclays has announced the launch of its Fundamental ESG Research unit, an expanded research division within its UK-headquartered investment banking arm.

The service will offer clients multi-dimensional analysis on ESG performance to enable companies to assess how ESG factors affect financial risks and valuations.

Barclays says it is launching an open-ended series of regular reports from next month. The UK-based investment bank says the unit will examine risk as well as opportunity, and will be considering whether "covid-19 will accelerate this [ESG] trend ever further."

Today’s launch of Barclays’ Fundamental ESG Research is an opportunity to reflect on whether covid-19 will accelerate this trend even further – creating a greater sense of urgency and responsibility toward everything from consumer behaviour to climate change, supply-chain practices and the future of work and mobility."

Jeff Meli, global head of research at Barclays, said: "Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, finance was already at a tipping point, where the integration of sustainability concerns was becoming the norm."

"Today's launch of Barclays' Fundamental ESG Research is an opportunity to reflect on whether covid-19 will accelerate this trend even further - creating a greater sense of urgency and responsibility toward everything from consumer behaviour to climate change, supply-chain practices and the future of work and mobility - and potentially alter the nature of the investment process as a result."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter