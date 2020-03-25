Standard Chartered launches wealth management tool in Hong Kong

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited has launched a personalised wealth management tool that will enable clients to interact with relationship managers.

The tool, called My RM, is embedded in the bank's online banking and mobile banking platforms. IT allows clients to interact with their relationship managers and gives them access to the latest market information.

Clients can also utilise the new tool to procure latest market information to optimise investments. My RM supports text chatting, document and file sharing and audio call functions to enhance customer-relationship manager interactions.

The service will be made available to Priority Private and Priority Banking clients in phases. Clients can reach out to their relationship managers through My RM simply by logging in their banking accounts.

Standard Chartered Hong Kong head of retail banking Vicky Kong said: "In the new digital era, need for banking products and services on digital devices is greater than ever before.

"While Standard Chartered continues to enhance our digital capabilities, we understand that personal touch is a key foundation for our relationship with clients.

"We strive to become a human-oriented bank by serving our clients not just with technologies, but also professional and caring services from our staff."

Standard Chartered offers a comprehensive set of wealth management solutions on its online banking and SC Mobile app.

