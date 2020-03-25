Pension Life criticisms - Brooks hits back

Pension Life founder Angie Brooks has hit out angrily at suggestions that she has been trading without proper qualifications and that she has been guilty of double standards for allegedly receiving money from both the clients of and some companies that they were campaigning against.

In response to the reports by BBC Radio Four's You and Yours programme, as reported yesterday, about Brooks' practices, she has angrily responded to what she dramatically claims is "misinformation based on deliberate malice" and based on what she calls "illegally-obtained data on consumers".

The BBC Radio Four 'You and Yours' programme - originally broadcast on March 19 - said that it has evidence that Brooks, pictured below left, was paid by two organisations while at the same

time her company Pension Life was also helping groups of scammed individuals bid to retrieve lost assets from the same companies. Brooks has denied this.

It also featured damning comments by former colleagues and associates of Brooks, including members of The Transparency Task Force and UK IFA Guy Myles who runs financial services company - Flying Colours.

Brooks said that she is now embroiled with a criminal complaint against a former employee of hers, and she said that she will now consider action against all parties in the BBC feature, including a report to the Spanish Data Protection Commissioner and complaint against the BBC.

Scammers

"The BBC have disgraced themselves," Brooks said. "I have been called many names by the scammers over the years - and been targeted with threats of all kinds of action. But this is a spectacular own-goal by people who should be working against the scammers".

In 2018, International Investment met with Brooks and in this exclusive video, asked her a series of questions about her claims against 'pension scammers', how Pension Life operated, including whether it was fair to take additional fees from clients who have been scammed, where she resolutely defended her practices.

Denial

Guy Myles, a UK-based IFA, who also appeared on the BBC programme, questioned the legitimacy of Brooks' campaigning work and said that Brooks had "demanded £5,000" from him prior to her writing what he called a damning blog article about his own practices. Brooks said that she emphatically denies this.

International Investment spoke to Myles about the matter but he said that he did not wish to comment any further on the subject.

We also asked The Transparency Task Force and the BBC to respond to Brooks response to their allegations and at time of going to press with this article had not yet received a reply.

Brooks lawyer, Antonio Bertomeu, said that she was leading the case of 17 of her clients, represented by him, through the criminal courts in Spain and that the cost is being borne by Brooks and not the clients. He added that her work has been "essential in bringing together those that have been harmed".