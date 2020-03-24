Quilter Foundation donates £100,000 to National Emergencies Trust Covid-19 appeal

British wealth manager Quilter has donated £100,000 to the National Emergencies Trust (NET) coronavirus appeal through its charity foundation.

The NET was launched by Prince William in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The appeal will seek to raise substantial funds which will then be distributed by the NET through an established link through to Community Foundations nationally. This will ensure the funds reach local charities delivering urgent support to the elderly and other vulnerable groups that are and will be dramatically impacted through the crisis.

We must show the best side of humanity at time like this"

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney said: "We must show the best side of humanity at time like this. The virus will impact friends, family, colleagues and communities and so it's vital that we come together and support the National Emergency Trust to ensure support gets to those people who need it, when they need it.

"With our donation by the Quilter Foundation and support of our colleagues I hope we can quickly support those in need."

Quilter also said it will also match funds raised by employees donating to the appeal.

As a wealth management business, Quilter oversees £110.4bn in customer investments

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter