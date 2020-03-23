JPMorgan to pay $1,000 bonus to frontline workers

JPMorgan Chase is giving bank tellers and other "front line employees" who are unable to work from home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a one-time $1,000 bonus.

After closing 1,000 of its roughly 5,000 branches this week, JPMorgan Chase has decided to reward its front-line employees for their efforts amid the flu-like pandemic. Employees will get the one-time payment in two $500 instalments to be paid out in April and May.

All full- and part-time staff who have to do their jobs from an office or branch, and who make less than $60,000 a year or are based at a consumer banking branch, are eligible to receive the payments.

The bank is also giving all employees up to five new paid days away from work, as well as allowing people to carry over unused vacation time from 2019 until June, as a way to "help employees manage childcare/dependent care and temporary disruption of service issues during this difficult period."

The announcement comes as the bank struggles to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic, while continuing to serve the community.

"We are doing everything we can to step up for our country, our customers and for all of you," Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said earlier this week.

The company has also relaxed the dress code for employees of the community and consumer bank who do not work in branches, such as call centre employees.

