UAE cancels all pre-approved visas to curb coronavirus outbreak

The UAE has cancelled all types of new visas issued prior to March 17 and holders of these visas will not be allowed to enter the country.

The UAE has already announced that all UAE residents as well as tourists with visa-on-arrival will not be permitted into the country from March 19, in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"Pre-issued UAE visas (all types) are cancelled and they [passengers with these visas] cannot apply for new visas until further notice", Gulf News quoted a notification issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs as stating.

"This is effective from March 17, 2020. All passengers holding this visa type should not be allowed to board flights as they will not be allowed to enter the country," it said.

The notification further states that residents travelling back to the UAE need to be notified that they will be quarantined for a duration of two weeks once they arrive.

"Therefore, kindly notify them to ensure that all passengers understand the rules and regulations," the notification said.

"Travel agencies and ticket sales centres need to be notified to ensure that they notify customers prior to their travel bookings."

The airlines have also been asked to ensure documentation, operations and tasks to all strategic partners in minutes of meetings and ensure they proceed with the rules and regulations to fulfil the objectives defined.