UAE cancels all pre-approved visas to curb coronavirus outbreak
The UAE has cancelled all types of new visas issued prior to March 17 and holders of these visas will not be allowed to enter the country.
The UAE has already announced that all UAE residents as well as tourists with visa-on-arrival will not be permitted into the country from March 19, in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
"Pre-issued UAE visas (all types) are cancelled and they [passengers with these visas] cannot apply for new visas until further notice", Gulf News quoted a notification issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs as stating.
"This is effective from March 17, 2020. All passengers holding this visa type should not be allowed to board flights as they will not be allowed to enter the country," it said.
In its latest efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, The United Arab Emirates will temporarily suspend issuing all visas on arrival, with the exception of diplomatic passports holders, from 1am Thursday March 19>>#ICA #UAE pic.twitter.com/NX28mxxqpZ— Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) March 18, 2020
The notification further states that residents travelling back to the UAE need to be notified that they will be quarantined for a duration of two weeks once they arrive.
"Therefore, kindly notify them to ensure that all passengers understand the rules and regulations," the notification said.
"Travel agencies and ticket sales centres need to be notified to ensure that they notify customers prior to their travel bookings."
The airlines have also been asked to ensure documentation, operations and tasks to all strategic partners in minutes of meetings and ensure they proceed with the rules and regulations to fulfil the objectives defined.
Airline officials said they are now implementing the new directives.
Some passengers were left stranded inside the airports after they disembarked their flights on Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon.
An Indian expat whose wife arrived in Dubai on an Emirates flight from Bangalore on Wednesday morning told local media she is stuck at the airport for hours. "They are not letting her out of the airport, saying people on visit visas are not allowed inside. My eight-year-old son is also with her and I don't know what to do," he said.
"I have asked my wife to oblige by all regulations at the immigration. I just want her to either come out or be able to go back to India in the next flight," the man, who did not want to be named, added.
Another passenger who spoke on condition of anonymity said he is stuck at the Dubai airport and has been asked to return.
"I got the visa issued on March 16 and as per reports, my visa is valid. From India also, immigration authorities let us board the flight. We don't know what to do."
