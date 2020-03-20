People Moves: STM, Skipton, Columbia Threadneedle, HSBC Malta, Brewin Dolphin, Liontrust, Ossiam, Sanlam, Martin Currie, Fidante
STM Group
STM Group, the cross border financial services company, has appointed former Canada Life sales director Steve White as group head of sales to drive sales within the business.
White has a wealth of sales management and industry experience gained from a career spanning more than 35 years. During 17 years at Canada Life Group he was sales director for the last nine years - prior to that he was business development director after joining the company as head of strategic accounts.
Skipton International
Skipton International has strengthened its Business Development team with the appointment of Sean Gauvain as business development manager. He joins the Guernsey regulated bank with lengthy experience in banking and will be helping to grow Skipton's deposit business.
Gauvain's role will see him build relationships with corporate and fiduciary partners, promoting Skipton's competitive savings products and its award-winning customer service. He has worked in retail and private banks for over 14 years.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Columbia Threadneedle Investments has appointed Jack Harvey, CFA as director, Middle East in its Dubai office, reporting to Edwin Lawrence, Columbia Threadneedle's head of Middle East.
In his role, Harvey will be responsible for supporting existing clients in the region and broadening relationships with institutions, family offices, partners and distributors. He joins from Franklin Templeton where he had been since 2014, most recently as a client relationship manager covering institutional clients in the Middle East. Before that, he worked at JP Morgan in various roles.
HSBC Malta
HSBC Malta will be changing its CEO, the bank said in a company announcement. Andrew Beane, who has held the post since November 2015, will be taking up a new senior role at the global bank as its chief of staff and transformation, Europe.
He will be replaced by Paris-based Simon Vaughan Johnson, who is currently a senior risk management executive at HSBC France. Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector and has worked with HSBC across the globe.
Brewin Dolphin Ireland
Brewin Dolphin has announced the appointment of Eddie Clarke as the new chief executive of Brewin Dolphin Ireland and member of the Irish board.
Clarke joined Brewin Dolphin in November 2019 from Investec where he was head of its Irish wealth management business before its acquisition by Brewin Dolphin. He will be supported by Daniel Macauley who is being promoted to deputy chief executive and will also join the Irish board.
Liontrust
Liontrust has promoted investment analyst Chris Foster to fund manager on three funds within the firm's £5.3bn Sustainable Future equity range.
Foster will take up responsibility for co-managing the SF Global Growth, GF SF Global Growth and SF Managed Growth funds, which are led by Simon Clements and head of sustainable investment Peter Michaelis. Foster became part of Liontrust's 14-strong sustainable investment team in 2013, with responsibility for financial themes and stocks, having previously been a graduate analyst at Alliance Trust.
Ossiam
Ossiam has announced the appointment of Clarisse Simonek as head of responsible investment and sustainability, along with the promotion of CFO and CRO Philippe Chanzy to deputy CEO.
Reporting to CEO Bruno Poulin, Simonek will lead the firm's responsible investment strategy, sustainability initiatives and related product development, while helping to "consolidate" its commitment to integrating ESG.
Sanlam
Sanlam has appointed Lydia MacDonald as a portfolio manager at its Brighton offices, in order to strengthen its regional client services on the south coast.
MacDonald, who has 35 years of investment experience, has previously worked for companies including Brewin Dolphin, Barclays Wealth, Gerrad and ANZ Grindlays Private Bank. In her new role, she will manage investment portfolios for individuals, as well as ISAs, offshore bonds, trusts, charities and pensions. MacDonald will work closely with senior portfolio manager Paul Morley and portfolio assistant Jo Jedracha.
Martin Currie
Martin Currie has hired Yulia Hofstede as a portfolio manager for its Global Long-Term Unconstrained Equity team.
In her new role, Hofstede will cover the technology, media and telecoms sector as a portfolio manager in London, and will report to Zehrid Osmani, head of global long-term unconstrained. She joins from BlackRock, where she was a global equity analyst, and has also held equity research roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.
Fidante Partners
Fidante Partners has appointed David Cubbin as head of distribution in its London office as it prepares to expand its business in Europe.
In his new role, Cubbin will report directly to the recently appointed Sydney-based head of global distribution and former head of Australian institutional Michael Clarke. He joins from Fidante's head office in Australia, where he has spent four and-a-half years leading the institutional distribution efforts for three of its boutiques.
