People Moves: STM, Skipton, Columbia Threadneedle, HSBC Malta, Brewin Dolphin, Liontrust, Ossiam, Sanlam, Martin Currie, Fidante

STM Group

STM Group, the cross border financial services company, has appointed former Canada Life sales director Steve White as group head of sales to drive sales within the business.

White has a wealth of sales management and industry experience gained from a career spanning more than 35 years. During 17 years at Canada Life Group he was sales director for the last nine years - prior to that he was business development director after joining the company as head of strategic accounts.

Skipton International

Skipton International has strengthened its Business Development team with the appointment of Sean Gauvain as business development manager. He joins the Guernsey regulated bank with lengthy experience in banking and will be helping to grow Skipton's deposit business.

Gauvain's role will see him build relationships with corporate and fiduciary partners, promoting Skipton's competitive savings products and its award-winning customer service. He has worked in retail and private banks for over 14 years.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has appointed Jack Harvey, CFA as director, Middle East in its Dubai office, reporting to Edwin Lawrence, Columbia Threadneedle's head of Middle East.

In his role, Harvey will be responsible for supporting existing clients in the region and broadening relationships with institutions, family offices, partners and distributors. He joins from Franklin Templeton where he had been since 2014, most recently as a client relationship manager covering institutional clients in the Middle East. Before that, he worked at JP Morgan in various roles.

HSBC Malta

HSBC Malta will be changing its CEO, the bank said in a company announcement. Andrew Beane, who has held the post since November 2015, will be taking up a new senior role at the global bank as its chief of staff and transformation, Europe.



He will be replaced by Paris-based Simon Vaughan Johnson, who is currently a senior risk management executive at HSBC France. Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector and has worked with HSBC across the globe.

Brewin Dolphin Ireland

Brewin Dolphin has announced the appointment of Eddie Clarke as the new chief executive of Brewin Dolphin Ireland and member of the Irish board.

Clarke joined Brewin Dolphin in November 2019 from Investec where he was head of its Irish wealth management business before its acquisition by Brewin Dolphin. He will be supported by Daniel Macauley who is being promoted to deputy chief executive and will also join the Irish board.

Liontrust

Liontrust has promoted investment analyst Chris Foster to fund manager on three funds within the firm's £5.3bn Sustainable Future equity range.