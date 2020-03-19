Insurer Tokio Marine hands out kits to support community and healthcare workers

Insurer Tokio Marine has disbursed $5,000 each to four of its life insurance policyholders who have contracted Covid-19 along with supporting the community and healthcare workers with the distribution of 5000 masks, 1000 kits and 2000 snack boxes.

The initiative is part of the company's plan to help affected customers and their family members tide through the challenging times, its statement added. Tokio Marine was one of the first few insurers in Singapore to roll out assistance schemes aimed at alleviating the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

It has also expanded its #goCare campaign in order to help and show respect for the work of healthcare staff.

Through the #goCare initiative, we hope to show care and support to the elderly and needy"

This Thursday, 1000 #goCare kits (each containing five masks, Vitamin C pills and hand sanitiser) were distributed to the elderly and the needy via AWWA (Asian Women's Welfare Association), and also to TMLS's staff and agency force. This is followed by the distribution of snack boxes to bring cheer to our healthcare heroes with a total of 2000 snack boxes to be delivered to four hospitals.

"As we face this challenging time together, it is important to do what we can to protect the well-being of the community. Through the #goCare initiative, we hope to show care and support to the elderly and needy, and spread cheer to the unsung heroes who are on the frontlines safeguarding Singaporeans' health," Gilbert Pak, Chief Marketing Officer of Tokio Marine Life insurance (TMLS) said.

The insurer said on Jan 31 that its life insurance policyholders who had contracted the virus will receive a lump sum of $5,000 to tide them through the challenging period after they had been diagnosed by a local hospital.

One of the policyholders, Miss Zhou*, shared her experience: "Upon my confirmed diagnosis, I immediately went through with the medical treatment. During this, my TMLS financial representative contacted me to share his concern about my health, and also took the opportunity to inform me about my eligibility for this benefit. I am immensely thankful for his initiative and reactiveness, as this lump sum financial assistance benefit gives me substantial relief to cover my expenses since I have taken no-pay leave to recover well."

The scheme, which ends April 30, is limited to the first 50 submissions.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter