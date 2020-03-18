Indonesia's tax office ready to go door-to-door

As Indonesia scrambles to secure the funds needed to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tax office is urging everyone to file their annual tax returns (STP) or face a visit from the authorities.

The Indonesian tax office is expecting for at least 80% of 19 million individual taxpayers to file their SPTs, as it gets ready to roll out several strategies to ensure taxpayers filed their SPTs.

"People need to file their tax returns to help the country amid the coronavirus outbreak that has had severe impacts, such as lowering oil prices and disrupting the manufacturing and tourism sectors," a spokesperson for the tax office told The Jakarta Post.

We will go door-to-door if the taxpayers have yet to file their tax returns after the deadline"

"We will go door-to-door if the taxpayers have yet to file their tax returns after the deadline," the spokesperson added, explaining that the tax office would deploy officials and volunteers to visit non-compliant taxpayers.

Still, the tax office is encouraging taxpayers to file their SPTs online as it has suspended direct face-to-face services in compliance with the government's social distancing policy to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The tax office has also extended the deadline to file tax returns from March 31 to April 30.

Around 7.5 million taxpayers had filed their annual tax returns as of Monday, an increase from 6.9 million in the same period last year. A total of 306,464 taxpayers have filed their tax returns face-to-face this year, compared to last year's figure of 407,044.

The government announced it would allocate Rp 120trn ($8.1bn) from the state budget to stimulate the economy by providing tax incentives and subsidies for workers, businesses and families affected by the pandemic.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter