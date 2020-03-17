Jersey's SANNE sells its private client business to JTC

SANNE, a global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has reached agreement in the sale of its private client business to JTC.

JTC is an international provider of fund, corporate and private client services with over 800 staff serving clients from a global network of 21 offices. Its private client services (PCS) division is an award-winning provider of trust company and corporate services to HNW/UHNW individuals and families in more than 100 countries.

The sale of SANNE's private client business will include the transfer of its clients as well as its Jersey-based staff. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 2Q2020.

Martin Schnaier, CEO of Sanne Group, commented: "As SANNE continues to focus its global operations on the growing alternatives and corporate sector, we were keen to ensure we found a leading player in the market that shares the same passion for high quality client service as we do.

"We believe our people and our clients will benefit from JTC's experience and expertise in this sector. I wish all of our people every success as they enter a new chapter with JTC."

Nigel le Quesne, CEO of JTC added: "We are delighted to welcome SANNE's private client team and clients to JTC. We have built a strong reputation for client service excellence, innovation and consistent growth. Our Jersey platform continues to deliver strong commercial performance, and we look forward to using our extensive acquisition experience to ensure a positive and seamless transition for both clients and new colleagues."

