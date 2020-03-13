Australian Tax Office cracks down on wealthy tax dodgers

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is rolling out a program that will ramp up scrutiny on wealthy individuals and companies as it seeks to catch out tax cheats.

In 2016/17, there were approximately 5000 high-wealth private groups, with more than A$50m in net wealth. They comprised 9,000 individuals and 18,000 companies. They paid a total of A$9.3bn in income tax in the 2016/17 tax year, which is more than 90% of the amount expected by the ATO.

"The vast majority of high wealth private groups take their tax obligations seriously and are trying to do the right thing", Deputy Commissioner Tim Dyce said in a statement. We know a small number of tax advisers intentionally do the wrong thing by placing their high wealth private groups' clients into risky and even illegal tax avoidance arrangements" However, there was an 'income tax gap' of A$772m for the year, representing the difference between the total amount of income tax collected and the amount the ATO estimates would have been collected if every such taxpayer were fully compliant with the law.

ATO research shows a number of high wealth private groups are deliberately engaging in risky behaviour, including "seeking to engage in artificial and non-commercial arrangements that are intentionally designed to avoid paying tax".

"We know a small number of tax advisers intentionally do the wrong thing by placing their high wealth private groups' clients into risky and even illegal tax avoidance arrangements," Dyce said.