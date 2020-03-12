Swissconto Invest strengthens ESG business

Zürcher Kantonalbank's asset management division Swisscanto Invest, has expanded it sustainable investments capacities and appointed four ESG specialist from RobecoSAM.

The new team will be managed organisationally in the Business Development area under the direction of Steve Michel, head of Business Development, and actively supported in the initial phase by René Nicolodi, deputy head of Asset Management and head of Equities & Themes.

Fabio Pellizzari takes over the newly created position of head of ESG Strategy & Business Development. In his new position, he will be responsible for the implementation and further development of Swisscanto Invest's sustainability strategy and will head the ESG Committee. Most recently, Pellizzari was at RobecoSAM as head of Products & Engineering and was responsible for product management and quantitative ESG research.

Ruben Feldman joins Swisscanto Invest as another team member. Feldman will continue to develop and scale the proprietary ESG data science platform for Swisscanto Invest products and services. Feldman headed Quantitative ESG Research & Licensing at RobecoSAM.

Antonio Granell, who was employed as a Quantitative ESG Analyst at RobecoSAM, will also continue to develop ESG Data Science at Swisscanto Invest.

Eleanor Willi, who worked for RobecoSAM as an ESG investment specialist, will drive and implement the implementation of the sustainability strategy across the entire asset management on the ESG data and project side.

This article was first published by InvestmentEurope

