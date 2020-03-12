Mauritius names woman as central bank's deputy head

The government of Mauritius has appointed a new governor and second deputy governor of the central bank after asking the previous incumbents to resign, local media reported.

Hemlata Sadhna Sewraj-Gopal was picked to be second deputy governor. Prior to this appointment, she was the secretary to the Bank of Mauritius. In that capacity, she also acted as secretary to the Board, secretary to the Audit Committee, member of the Investment Committee and chairperson of the Tender Committee. In the course of her career, Sewraj-Gopal has overseen several departments including Human Resources, Procurement as well as Accounting and Budgeting.

Prior to joining the Bank of Mauritius, Sewraj-Gopal was director- Corporate services at the Board of Investment (2001-2003), financial Controller at the Mauritius Export Development and Investment Authority (1997-2001) and manager at KPMG Mauritius (1993-1997). She also worked for three years in London at Arthur Andersen.

Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, 37, currently head of the Financial Services Commission, will replace Yandraduth Googoolye at the helm, becoming the eighth governor since the Bank of Mauritius was established in 1967.

The new governors are assuming leadership in the Indian Ocean island nation amid slowing economic growth, accelerating inflation and a rupee trading at its lowest level against the dollar since Bloomberg started tracking it, the newswire reported.

